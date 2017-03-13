Gov. Cuomo's free college tuition plan prompts wider debate
Governor Andrew Cuomo's proposal to give middle-class students free tuition at state colleges has touched off a broader debate about the cost of an education - and several alternative proposals. Senate Democrats on Monday offered their own plan for the nation's largest public university system, with 440,000 students spread among 64 campuses.
