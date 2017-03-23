Gov. Cuomo: Stop Your Bigotry and Censorship and Approve the New York ...
At 1:00 PM this afternoon at Federal Hall, our Nation's first seat of government, beneath the Statue of President George Washington, our Founding Father and first President, Dr. Elizabeth Rex will hold a press conference to urge Governor Cuomo to finally lift the 2004 DMV moratorium that is blocking the approval of the "Choose Life" License Plate as well as the approval of the "911 Remembrance" License Plate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Newswire.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|24 min
|Dandy24
|1,042
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|5 hr
|Texxy
|1
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|9 hr
|Itstrue
|62,103
|pyramid schemes
|Mar 24
|pattyboiman1
|1
|Clinton vs Trump: battle of the New Yorkers (Jun '16)
|Mar 24
|Bert Wedemeyer
|362
|United States of America v. Jesse James Patters...
|Mar 24
|Spotted owlet
|1
|Watertown and Massena JCPenney stores not part ...
|Mar 23
|agree
|2
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC