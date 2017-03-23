Gov. Cuomo: Stop Your Bigotry and Censorship and Approve the New York ...

Gov. Cuomo: Stop Your Bigotry and Cen...

At 1:00 PM this afternoon at Federal Hall, our Nation's first seat of government, beneath the Statue of President George Washington, our Founding Father and first President, Dr. Elizabeth Rex will hold a press conference to urge Governor Cuomo to finally lift the 2004 DMV moratorium that is blocking the approval of the "Choose Life" License Plate as well as the approval of the "911 Remembrance" License Plate.

