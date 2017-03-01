'Full Measure': War on ISIS new
President Donald Trump has promised a new strategy for fighting terrorism, including ISIS. This week in his congressional address he signaled a big change when he used a phrase President Barack Obama refused to utter for eight years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC 33/40.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|Not true
|62,059
|The real life American Hustle - a crumpet facto... (Mar '14)
|1 hr
|Truth
|8
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|11 hr
|USA R0CKS
|944
|The upside of Bill's schemes
|13 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|I'm a Jewish American who worked with Steve Ban...
|Fri
|Captain Yesterday
|9
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Mar 3
|About time
|489
|New York archdiocese seeks $100M mortgage to pa...
|Mar 3
|same in Canada
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC