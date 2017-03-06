FirstLight acquires Finger Lakes Tech...

FirstLight acquires Finger Lakes Technologies, expands New York, Pennsylvania fiber reach

5 hrs ago Read more: America's Network

FirstLight Fiber is on the acquisition trail again, reaching a deal to acquire Finger Lakes Technologies Group , a subsidiary of Trumansburg Telephone Company, furthering its fiber network reach for business customers in New York. After meeting customary regulatory and shareholder approvals, FirstLight said it expects to close the acquisition in the third quarter of 2017.

