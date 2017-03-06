FirstLight acquires Finger Lakes Technologies, expands New York, Pennsylvania fiber reach
FirstLight Fiber is on the acquisition trail again, reaching a deal to acquire Finger Lakes Technologies Group , a subsidiary of Trumansburg Telephone Company, furthering its fiber network reach for business customers in New York. After meeting customary regulatory and shareholder approvals, FirstLight said it expects to close the acquisition in the third quarter of 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at America's Network.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|41 min
|Squach
|948
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|11 hr
|Just thinking
|62,062
|The upside of Bill's schemes
|Mon
|Captain Yesterday
|6
|The real life American Hustle - a crumpet facto... (Mar '14)
|Mon
|Gentile
|10
|Craigslist censorship: the 'autoflagger' cover up (Nov '14)
|Mon
|Blessed One
|2
|I'm a Jewish American who worked with Steve Ban...
|Mar 3
|Captain Yesterday
|9
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Mar 3
|About time
|489
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC