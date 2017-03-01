FBI Arrested NY Man for Allegedly Trying to Join ISIS in Syria
In this courtroom drawing, Elvis Redzepagic, left, appears before Magistrate Judge Robert Levy, right, Saturday, March 4, 2017 in New York, during his arraignment on charges that he attempted to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization. Prosecutors say the New York man repeatedly traveled to the Middle East to try to join the Islamic State or al-Nusra Front extremist groups and told authorities he'd been prepared to sacrifice himself for jihad.
