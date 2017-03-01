FBI Arrested NY Man for Allegedly Try...

FBI Arrested NY Man for Allegedly Trying to Join ISIS in Syria

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: NBC Philadelphia

In this courtroom drawing, Elvis Redzepagic, left, appears before Magistrate Judge Robert Levy, right, Saturday, March 4, 2017 in New York, during his arraignment on charges that he attempted to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization. Prosecutors say the New York man repeatedly traveled to the Middle East to try to join the Islamic State or al-Nusra Front extremist groups and told authorities he'd been prepared to sacrifice himself for jihad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Philadelphia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 3 hr Not welcome 62,057
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 3 hr Squach 935
News Allah on Broadway. August Wilson's roots in the... 7 hr Coco loco 1
News I'm a Jewish American who worked with Steve Ban... Fri Captain Yesterday 9
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... Fri About time 489
News New York archdiocese seeks $100M mortgage to pa... Fri same in Canada 1
News UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13) Feb 28 soon same here 5
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,165 • Total comments across all topics: 279,313,688

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC