F. Scott Fitzgerald's Imperfect Romance with The New Yorker

There's a doomed, romantic quality to the relationship between F. Scott Fitzgerald and The New Yorker ; they were perfect for each other but never quite got together. By the time The New Yorker 's first issue hit newsstands, in February, 1925, Fitzgerald-who had published "This Side of Paradise" in 1920, and "The Beautiful and the Damned" in 1922-was a little too famous to appear often in its upstart pages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Yorker.