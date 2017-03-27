Drug Lab: Pooch Shipped to NYC With $...

Drug Lab: Pooch Shipped to NYC With $1M of Heroin

A Labrador was used as a drug mule for two New York men sending more than $1 million worth of heroin to John F. Kennedy Airport, the Queens District Attorney says. The dog was employed to help the men hide ten bricks of heroin in the false bottom of a crate sent from Puerto Rico to JFK on March 24, district attorney Richard Brown says.

