Drug Lab: Pooch Shipped to NYC With $1M of Heroin
A Labrador was used as a drug mule for two New York men sending more than $1 million worth of heroin to John F. Kennedy Airport, the Queens District Attorney says. The dog was employed to help the men hide ten bricks of heroin in the false bottom of a crate sent from Puerto Rico to JFK on March 24, district attorney Richard Brown says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Connecticut.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wall Street is keeping its 'Fearless Girl' stat...
|2 hr
|Nice
|1
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|6 hr
|Anon
|62,113
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|6 hr
|USA R0CKS
|1,055
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|7 hr
|Texxy
|2
|Former vice president Joe Biden: I could have w...
|8 hr
|Hillary got thumped
|2
|pyramid schemes
|Mar 24
|pattyboiman1
|1
|Clinton vs Trump: battle of the New Yorkers (Jun '16)
|Mar 24
|Bert Wedemeyer
|362
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC