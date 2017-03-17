Dog rescued from Asia saved again dur...

Dog rescued from Asia saved again during snowstorm

12 hrs ago

A terrier hound mix was found alive during Tuesday's storm by the Lincoln Tunnel, about 40 city blocks in NY where she was reportedly missing, officials said Wednesday. There, they were able to scan a microchip which showed Pandy belonged to the shelter downtown, and safely returned her.

