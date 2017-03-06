David Letterman slams Donald Trump
The 69-year-old former talk show host wishes people would stopped being shocked by the US leader's statements and instead focus on "protecting" themselves from him. And David insists jokes at Trump's expense - such as Alec Baldwin's infamous 'Saturday Night Live' impressions - are the perfect way to pile on the pressure as they distract the president from other issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|1 hr
|Squach
|946
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|anon
|62,061
|The upside of Bill's schemes
|5 hr
|Captain Yesterday
|6
|The real life American Hustle - a crumpet facto... (Mar '14)
|6 hr
|Gentile
|10
|Craigslist censorship: the 'autoflagger' cover up (Nov '14)
|8 hr
|Blessed One
|2
|I'm a Jewish American who worked with Steve Ban...
|Mar 3
|Captain Yesterday
|9
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Mar 3
|About time
|489
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC