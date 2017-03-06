Daimi Akyuz was shot after being released from prison
Surprise! President Trump delights the first White House tour group since he took office as he pops out 'I just got hit by a train': Horrific audio emerges of honor student, 17, calling 911 after having both legs severed by a train White House goes silent on biggest leak of CIA documents in history as government won't comment on massive WikiLeaks trove of secrets 'What Wikileaks has here is a genuinely big deal': Edward Snowden claims CIA hack offers proof that US government is 'secretly paying to keep software unsafe' CIA can hack almost EVERY device: Giant Wikileak of agency's secrets reveals it can infiltrate iPhones and Androids, Whatsapp, smart TVs -and can even program a self-driving car to KILL EXCLUSIVE PICS - Mommy and me: Megyn Kelly shops for school supplies with her children in $1900 Moncler jacket and new hair before starting work at NBC after signing multimillion-dollar ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|1 hr
|USA R0CKS
|950
|As more Jewish facilities get threats, all 100 ...
|1 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|CC benefactor
|62,063
|The upside of Bill's schemes
|Mon
|Captain Yesterday
|6
|The real life American Hustle - a crumpet facto... (Mar '14)
|Mon
|Gentile
|10
|Craigslist censorship: the 'autoflagger' cover up (Nov '14)
|Mon
|Blessed One
|2
|I'm a Jewish American who worked with Steve Ban...
|Mar 3
|Captain Yesterday
|9
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC