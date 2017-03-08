Cyclists Took 28 Million Bike-Share Trips In The U.S. In 2016, Group Says
Ridership for U.S. bike-share programs was 10 times higher last year than it was in 2011, according to the National Association of City Transportation Officials. From 2011 to 2016, usage grew from 2.3 million trips yearly to 28 million - numbers that dwarf the 320,000 trips taken in 2010, the group says.
