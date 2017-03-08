Crews removing derailed freight train with hazardous load
Crews worked Wednesday to put a derailed CSX freight train back on the tracks at a New York railroad crossing where it collided with a forklift. Officials with the Jacksonville, Florida-based freight hauler said CSX crews were attempting to remove the three locomotives and 14 cars that derailed Tuesday afternoon along the Hudson River's bank in Newburgh, 60 miles from New York City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Maher Pitches Anthony Weiner to Liberals: ...
|1 hr
|lol
|2
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|4 hr
|Squach
|956
|The Statue of Liberty went dark overnight and t...
|16 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|kelly ripa has ruined michael strahan (Mar '13)
|23 hr
|Jackhole77
|109
|As more Jewish facilities get threats, all 100 ...
|Tue
|tomin cali
|1
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|Tue
|CC benefactor
|62,063
|The upside of Bill's schemes
|Mar 6
|Captain Yesterday
|6
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC