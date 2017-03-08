Crews removing derailed freight train...

Crews removing derailed freight train with hazardous load

Crews worked Wednesday to put a derailed CSX freight train back on the tracks at a New York railroad crossing where it collided with a forklift. Officials with the Jacksonville, Florida-based freight hauler said CSX crews were attempting to remove the three locomotives and 14 cars that derailed Tuesday afternoon along the Hudson River's bank in Newburgh, 60 miles from New York City.

