Comey: No evidence that Obama tapped Trump

In much anticipated public remarks, FBI Director James Comey is expected to offer the most definitive repudiation yet of President Trump's claims that the Obama administration wiretapped the president's New York offices. FBI's Comey says Obama did not order wiretapping of Trump's New York office In much anticipated public remarks, FBI Director James Comey is expected to offer the most definitive repudiation yet of President Trump's claims that the Obama administration wiretapped the president's New York offices.

