Comey: No evidence that Obama tapped Trump
In much anticipated public remarks, FBI Director James Comey is expected to offer the most definitive repudiation yet of President Trump's claims that the Obama administration wiretapped the president's New York offices. FBI's Comey says Obama did not order wiretapping of Trump's New York office In much anticipated public remarks, FBI Director James Comey is expected to offer the most definitive repudiation yet of President Trump's claims that the Obama administration wiretapped the president's New York offices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|Lovejoy Larry
|62,083
|Spicer: Former campaign chairman had 'very limi...
|2 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|4 hr
|Squach
|1,019
|Lost my id need a new one
|4 hr
|Twizidgod
|1
|final episode of st. patrick's day special
|7 hr
|pattyboiman1
|1
|Watertown and Massena JCPenney stores not part ...
|9 hr
|Consumer
|1
|Rare emeralds discovered in 400-year-old shipwr...
|10 hr
|andet1987
|4
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC