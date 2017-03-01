Christie mentor set for sentencing in United bribery case
A former New Jersey attorney general and mentor to Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court. David Samson pleaded guilty last summer to bribery for using his position as chairman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey in 2012 to pressure United Airlines to revive a money-losing flight from Newark to South Carolina.
