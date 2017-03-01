Chilmark's Ed Grazda contributes photographs to "Muslim in New York"

New York City, famously a melting pot of people of various nationalities, ethnicities, and religions, is coming out strong in opposition to our president's recent mandates targeting Muslims. Shortly after the executive order banning immigration from seven Middle Eastern countries, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio blasted Trump on CNN's "State of the Union," saying the the move "sent out a horrible message to people around the world."

