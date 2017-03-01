Chicano Batman bring new music, more political tone to upcoming Roxy show
They play culturally rich, feel-good music that blends romantic pop with Brazilian Tropicalia and a good dose of '70s psychedelic soul best absorbed during their killer live shows. Don't worry, the sweet suits are still there and their brew of sounds is still as fresh as ever, but now the band is getting more political as it channels the spirit of such artists as James Brown and shows more soul in the recently released album “Freedom Is Free” on ATO Records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|Anonnymous
|62,049
|I'm a Jewish American who worked with Steve Ban...
|3 hr
|Fundie Sniffling
|2
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|3 hr
|USA R0CKS
|922
|UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13)
|Feb 28
|soon same here
|5
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Feb 26
|2brosewilder
|488
|Gay teen hookup (NYC area)
|Feb 25
|wolvesmane
|5
|High Dose Vitamin C Obstructed for Cure of Snak...
|Feb 25
|wjabbe
|2
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC