Capitol Watch: New York budget, buste...

Capitol Watch: New York budget, busted pipes, cat claws

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: New Jersey Herald

In this week's state government news, the leaders of the New York Assembly and Senate unveil state budget recommendations and cat lovers make another push to outlaw feline declawing. Upstate lawmakers also push for investments in aging water and sewer systems, and advocates for New Yorkers with mental illness seek more funding for services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Fires Wall Street Enforcer Bharara Who Re... 1 hr Trump your President 6
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 1 hr Mike 62,066
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 6 hr mossy 970
News Forbes reveals world's highest-paid TV hosts: D... Sat Texxy 2
News Listen to Ben Carson's New Rap Ad Aimed at Afri... (Nov '15) Mar 10 Shinemyshoesbrown... 60
News Obamacare Replacement Puts Over 1M New Yorkers ... Mar 10 Texxy 1
News Bill Maher Pitches Anthony Weiner to Liberals: ... Mar 9 lol 2
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,920 • Total comments across all topics: 279,504,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC