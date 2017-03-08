Capitol Watch: New York budget, busted pipes, cat claws
In this week's state government news, the leaders of the New York Assembly and Senate unveil state budget recommendations and cat lovers make another push to outlaw feline declawing. Upstate lawmakers also push for investments in aging water and sewer systems, and advocates for New Yorkers with mental illness seek more funding for services.
