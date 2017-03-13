Brooklyn Museum highlights Georgia O'Keeffe as style icon
The Brooklyn Museum exhibit - titled "Georgia O'Keeffe: Living Modern" - features clothing, paintings and photos. It's part of a yearlong project celebrating feminist thinking.
