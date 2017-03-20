Billionaire philanthropist David Rockefeller dies at age 101
David Rockefeller, the billionaire businessman and the last of his generation in the iconic Rockefeller family, has died at the age of 101 FILE - In this April 31, 1981, file photo, David Rockefeller poses for a photograph. The billionaire philanthropist who was the last of his generation in the famously philanthropic Rockefeller family died, Monday, March 20, 2017, according to a family spokesman.
