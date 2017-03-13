Author, provocative New York columnist Jimmy Breslin dead
In this Nov. 2, 2004, file photo, author-columnist Jimmy Breslin poses for a photo at his New York apartment. Breslin, the Pulitzer Prize-winning chronicler of wise guys and underdogs who became the brash embodiment of the old-time, street smart New Yorker, died Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Fires Wall Street Enforcer Bharara Who Re...
|4 hr
|Warren Wilhelm XL
|13
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|6 hr
|lewis
|1,014
|Cowboy poetry, the decline of the critic, Lil W...
|12 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|19 hr
|amen
|62,081
|Rare emeralds discovered in 400-year-old shipwr...
|Sat
|Newt G s Next Rel...
|3
|Rachael fake news LGBT disgrace!! Drama queen/k...
|Mar 17
|Political observer
|1
|Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin are pictured to...
|Mar 16
|oldfish
|2
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC