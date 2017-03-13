'Are New York taxpayers funding rabid anti-Semite's appearance?'

New York Assemblyman Dov Hikind reacted angrily to the news that the Brooklyn Public Library would host a lecture by anti-Israel activist and Hezbollah supporter Norman Finkelstein. "It's no secret that Norman Finkelstein is a despicable, self-hating Jew who has made sickening, dangerous statements like 'We are all Hezbollah,'" said Hikind.

