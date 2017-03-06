Anti-Defamation League, Jewish center...

Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more threats

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

The Anti-Defamation League and several Jewish community centers across the country got a new round of bomb threats Tuesday, adding to the scores they have been plagued with since January. New York Police Department Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said there were five threats in New York City on Tuesday morning, including to the Anti-Defamation League, which also received threats to offices in Atlanta, Boston and Washington, D.C. The JCC Association of North America said several Jewish community centers received email or phone threats overnight and early Tuesday, but didn't specify how many.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
kelly ripa has ruined michael strahan (Mar '13) 55 min Jackhole77 109
News Bill Maher Pitches Anthony Weiner to Liberals: ... 3 hr Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 12 hr USA R0CKS 950
News As more Jewish facilities get threats, all 100 ... 13 hr tomin cali 1
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 14 hr CC benefactor 62,063
News The upside of Bill's schemes Mon Captain Yesterday 6
News The real life American Hustle - a crumpet facto... (Mar '14) Mon Gentile 10
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,562 • Total comments across all topics: 279,398,579

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC