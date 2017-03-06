Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more threats

The Anti-Defamation League and several Jewish community centers across the country got a new round of bomb threats Tuesday, adding to the scores they have been plagued with since January. New York Police Department Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said there were five threats in New York City on Tuesday morning, including to the Anti-Defamation League, which also received threats to offices in Atlanta, Boston and Washington, D.C. The JCC Association of North America said several Jewish community centers received email or phone threats overnight and early Tuesday, but didn't specify how many.

