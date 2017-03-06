Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more threats - Tue, 07 Mar 2017 PST
The Anti-Defamation League and several Jewish community centers across the country got a new round of bomb threats Tuesday, prompting a school in Chicago to evacuate and adding to the scores they have been plagued with since January. The JCC Association of North America said several Jewish community centers received email or phone threats overnight and early Tuesday but didn't specify how many.
