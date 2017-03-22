Albany's OFD Foods to open new freeze-dried food plant in New York
The leading supplier of freeze-dried foods for the United States military is expanding its operations with a facility in Monroe County. Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced that Albany, Oregon-based OFD Foods, LLC will build a 50,000-square-foot plant in Henrietta that will create 30 full-time jobs.
