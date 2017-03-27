Ai Weiwei's latest work is to build fences throughout New York City
The provocative Chinese artist Ai Weiwei has announced he will build more than 100 fences and installations around New York City in a project called Good Fences Make Good Neighbours , one of his largest public art works to date.
