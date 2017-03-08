Acosta headed for questions on sex of...

Acosta headed for questions on sex offender case at hearing

16 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Labor secretary nominee Alexander Acosta is expected to face questions at his Senate confirmation hearing about an unusual plea deal he oversaw for a billionaire sex offender while U.S. attorney in Miami. Acosta has won confirmation for federal posts three times previously, but he has never faced scrutiny on Capitol Hill for his time as U.S. attorney.

