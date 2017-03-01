Accused Chelsea bomber's defense will phone New Yorkers
An expert will poll New Yorkers on whether they are biased against accused Chelsea bomber Ahmad Khan Rahimi, in an effort to determine whether he can have a fair trial in the city, his lawyers said Thursday. Rahimi is fighting eight federal counts in relation to the Sept.
