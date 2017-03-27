A band apart: Special-needs musicians aim for world title
They've performed at Disney World in Florida and marched in New York's City's Columbus Day Parade. Now the FREE Players Drum Corps is setting its sights on a trip to the 2018 world championships in Indianapolis.
