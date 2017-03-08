731 people get gender changes on NYC ...

731 people get gender changes on NYC birth certificates

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Health officials have changed the gender listed on 731 birth certificates since January 2015, with applicants ranging in age from 5 to 76 years old, officials said Thursday. Slightly more than half of the changes were from male to female, and 41 of them were under 18 with parental consent, according to the data.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obamacare Replacement Puts Over 1M New Yorkers ... 5 hr Texxy 1
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 13 hr USA R0CKS 960
News Bill Maher Pitches Anthony Weiner to Liberals: ... Thu lol 2
News The Statue of Liberty went dark overnight and t... Wed ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
kelly ripa has ruined michael strahan (Mar '13) Wed Jackhole77 109
News As more Jewish facilities get threats, all 100 ... Tue tomin cali 1
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) Tue CC benefactor 62,063
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,848 • Total comments across all topics: 279,444,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC