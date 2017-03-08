731 people get gender changes on NYC birth certificates
" Health officials have changed the gender listed on 731 birth certificates since January 2015, with applicants ranging in age from 5 to 76 years old, officials said Thursday. Slightly more than half of the changes were from male to female, and 41 of them were under 18 with parental consent, according to the data.
