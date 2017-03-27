46 dogs, saved from slaughter, arrive in NY from South Korea
A crate holding two puppies rescued from a South Korean dog meat farm are loaded onto an animal transport vehicle near Kennedy Airport by Animal Haven Director of Operations Mantat Wong, left, and volunteer Nicole Smith Sunday, March 26, 2017, in the Queens borough of New York. The Humane Society International is responsible for saving 46 dogs that would otherwise have been slaughtered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former vice president Joe Biden: I could have w...
|49 min
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|Interesting
|62,108
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|5 hr
|Squach
|1,044
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Sun
|Texxy
|1
|pyramid schemes
|Mar 24
|pattyboiman1
|1
|Clinton vs Trump: battle of the New Yorkers (Jun '16)
|Mar 24
|Bert Wedemeyer
|362
|United States of America v. Jesse James Patters...
|Mar 24
|Spotted owlet
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC