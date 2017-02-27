Zipcar comes to New York's Hudson Valley

Zipcar comes to New York's Hudson Valley

14 hrs ago

Under the Ride2Drive program, a total of 14 Zipcars, including sport utility vehicles, will be parked at dedicated spaces at nine Metro-North station lots. Each Zipcar reservation includes gas, insurance, maintenance and 180 miles of driving per day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

