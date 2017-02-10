Woman pleads not guilty in fatal Vegas Strip sidewalk crash

FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2015, file photo, police and emergency crews respond to the scene of an incident along a Las Vegas Strip sidewalk. A woman pleaded not guilty in Nevada state court on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, to charg... A woman has pleaded not guilty in Nevada state court to charges that she intentionally drove onto a Las Vegas Strip sidewalk, killing one pedestrian and injuring several others less than a week before Christmas 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.