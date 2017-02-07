With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path with Trump

This combination file photo shows Donald Trump, right, stands on the 14th fairway during a pro-am round of the AT&T National golf tournament at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Md. on June 27, 2012, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, left, playing golf in Yamanakako village, west of Tokyo, on July 23, 2016.

