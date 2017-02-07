With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path with Trump
This combination file photo shows Donald Trump, right, stands on the 14th fairway during a pro-am round of the AT&T National golf tournament at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Md. on June 27, 2012, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, left, playing golf in Yamanakako village, west of Tokyo, on July 23, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so ...
|57 min
|Cadaverously old ...
|2
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|1 hr
|Nurse Suzie
|783
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|Anono
|61,991
|With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ...
|7 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|3
|Jay Shells Launches Dog Shit Art On New York St... (Aug '10)
|9 hr
|Phart Artfully
|16
|Man surprises girlfriend with Super Bowl TV ad ...
|10 hr
|Parden Pard
|1
|Nation-Now 54 mins ago 4:26 p.m.America's first...
|12 hr
|lol
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC