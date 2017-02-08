Winter storm could drop a foot of snow on Northeast US
A densely populated swath of the Northeast was preparing for winter's harshest thump yet, a fast-moving storm that could bring more than a foot of snow, strong winds and coastal flooding. Some places were poised to experience an atmospheric yo-yo: Philadelphia and New York hit 60 degrees on Wednesday, were expecting at least a half-foot of snow on Thursday and were bracing for bitter cold temperatures Thursday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ...
|2 min
|CANCERSIDASPANDAE...
|9
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|53 min
|binaries
|480
|Man surprises girlfriend with Super Bowl TV ad ...
|4 hr
|Rick Santpornum
|2
|Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so ...
|6 hr
|ccccccccc
|10
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|6 hr
|Nordstrom
|788
|Protests erupt at airports around the U.S. foll...
|11 hr
|Change
|51
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|14 hr
|Anono
|61,991
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC