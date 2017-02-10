Winds pick up speed as Northeast snow...

Winds pick up speed as Northeast snowstorm dissipates

19 hrs ago Read more: WOI

As the Northeast's biggest snowstorm of the season moves toward the Atlantic Ocean, gusty winds could create more drifting snow and travel issues for commuters Friday morning, meteorologists said. A lake effect snow advisory has been issued for parts of upstate New York and is expected to last through Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service warns.

