Winds pick up speed as Northeast snowstorm dissipates
As the Northeast's biggest snowstorm of the season moves toward the Atlantic Ocean, gusty winds could create more drifting snow and travel issues for commuters Friday morning, meteorologists said. A lake effect snow advisory has been issued for parts of upstate New York and is expected to last through Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service warns.
