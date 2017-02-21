When will we know fate of J.C. Penney stores in Central New York?
J.C. Penney shoppers in Central New York will have to wait a few weeks to find out whether any of its six local stores will be among the 130 to 140 the department store chain plans to close over the next few months. Sarah Holland, manager of corporation communications for the Plano, Texas, headquartered department store chain, said Friday the company will not be releasing a full list of store closures until the middle of March.
