Upstate NY hunter shoots a man he thought was a coyote, charged with assault
An Upstate New York coyote hunter who told police he accidentally shot a man Monday evening because he thought he was a coyote has been charged with second-degree assault. Monroe County Sheriff's Deputies said Brett Blackburn, 42, and his son were on their property in the Town of Sweden hunting for coyotes around 6:30 p.m. when they saw movement in a field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|1 hr
|USA R0CKS
|871
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|5 hr
|john
|22
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|11 hr
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|Obama gives last-day interview to Ryan Seacrest (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|Big Johnson
|99
|Spoiling for Fight With Canada, U.S. Dairies Pu...
|17 hr
|Drink
|1
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|Mon
|Truth
|62,032
|kelly ripa has ruined michael strahan (Mar '13)
|Feb 19
|Cindy Simmons
|108
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC