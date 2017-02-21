Upstate NY hunter shoots a man he thought was a coyote, charged with assault

An Upstate New York coyote hunter who told police he accidentally shot a man Monday evening because he thought he was a coyote has been charged with second-degree assault. Monroe County Sheriff's Deputies said Brett Blackburn, 42, and his son were on their property in the Town of Sweden hunting for coyotes around 6:30 p.m. when they saw movement in a field.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.