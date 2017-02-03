United we stand: New Yorkers come together to remove anti-Semitic messages inside subway train
Gregory Locke got on a Manhattan subway in New York horrified to find a Swastika on the windows and advertisements in the train's interior on Saturday. Everyone was silent and uncomfortable after seeing the symbol said Locke in a Facebook post.
