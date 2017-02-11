Two New Yorkers accused of conspiring with ISIS plead guilty
Shiite fighters from the Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary units sits under an Iraqi flag as they advance towards the village of Shwah, south of the city of Tal Afar on the western outskirts of Mosul, on December 13, 2016, during an ongoing operation against Islamic State group jihadists. Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary forces said they retook three more villages southwest of Mosul, completing another phase in operations aimed at cutting the jihadists' link to Syria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|16 min
|No Meat 4Me
|810
|Bangladeshi American woman becomes the face of ...
|48 min
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|6
|With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ...
|1 hr
|Russian Ainu
|21
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|18 hr
|ACT of WAR
|481
|Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so ...
|22 hr
|RustyS
|21
|Protests erupt at airports around the U.S. foll...
|Sat
|Dah
|53
|No, Donald Trumpa s father didna t create racis...
|Sat
|Pope Benedictum
|7
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC