Two New York City men plead guilty in...

Two New York City men plead guilty in ISIS-related terror case

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WVNY

Two New York residents accused of conspiring to support ISIS and plotting to set off a pressure-cooker bomb in the city have pleaded guilty to all charges against them, federal prosecutors and New York City officials said. Munther Omar Saleh, 21, of Queens, and Fareed Mumuni, 22, of Staten Island, were charged with "conspiring and attempting to provide material support" to ISIS, also known as ISIL, and with assaulting and conspiring to assault federal officers, the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVNY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 8 hr ACT of WAR 481
News Bangladeshi American woman becomes the face of ... 8 hr Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 11 hr Maggie 808
News Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so ... 12 hr RustyS 21
News With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ... 13 hr Russian Ainu 17
News Protests erupt at airports around the U.S. foll... 14 hr Dah 53
News No, Donald Trumpa s father didna t create racis... 18 hr Pope Benedictum 7
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,844 • Total comments across all topics: 278,784,019

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC