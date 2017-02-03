Trump's whirlwind start draws admiration on French far-right
Donald Trump's first two weeks in office have left some European politicians leaders aghast but are drawing cheers from France's far-right National Front as its leader Marine Le Pen launches her own bid for power. Buoyed by Trump's election and Britain's shock 'Brexit' vote to quit the European Union, the anti-immigration, anti-EU FN hopes Le Pen can ride the same populist wave to victory in this spring's presidential election.
