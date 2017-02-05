Trump should look to New York for les...

Trump should look to New York for lessons in how to save cities

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

President Trump's vow to rebuild America's inner cities is sparking utopian wish lists and dreams of rivers of federal cash. But before he opens the floodgates, the president ought to use the modern history of his hometown as a blueprint for how to save a city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 3 hr Justice 61,979
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 7 hr Joey 758
News Protests erupt at airports around the U.S. foll... 12 hr axxxeme 60
News Immigration order playing well to Trump's fans ... 16 hr The Real Donald T... 44
News Hillary Clinton cheered at Broadway's 'In Trans... Sat lol 6
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... Feb 3 George 483
News New York's Dangerous State of Mind Feb 3 lol 1
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,710 • Total comments across all topics: 278,600,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC