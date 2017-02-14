Trump knew Flynn misled WH weeks before ouster: officials
Flynn resigned as President Donald Trump's national security advis... . FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2016, file photo, retired Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|Truth
|62,001
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|2 hr
|No Meat 4Me
|822
|With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ...
|4 hr
|Ainu
|39
|No, Donald Trumpa s father didna t create racis...
|8 hr
|Diamonds7156
|10
|Pols push for half-priced MetroCards for poor N...
|18 hr
|lol
|1
|Are immigration raids a result of Trump policy?
|Mon
|lol
|1
|Could Beyonce finally win album of the year at ...
|Mon
|lol
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC