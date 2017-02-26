Trump Administration Nixes Informal T...

Trump Administration Nixes Informal Talks with North Korea

7 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

Informal talks scheduled for next week between a North Korean delegation and a team of former US officials were canceled Friday after the Trump administration withdrew its initial approval of the North Koreans' visas, two people who had planned to participate said. The back-channel talks were to be held in New York between the US experts and a six-member team of North Koreans led by Choe Son-hui, the director of the American affairs bureau of the country's foreign ministry.

