Trump Administration Nixes Informal Talks with North Korea
Informal talks scheduled for next week between a North Korean delegation and a team of former US officials were canceled Friday after the Trump administration withdrew its initial approval of the North Koreans' visas, two people who had planned to participate said. The back-channel talks were to be held in New York between the US experts and a six-member team of North Koreans led by Choe Son-hui, the director of the American affairs bureau of the country's foreign ministry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|8 hr
|Squach
|899
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|13 hr
|vuppo
|62,039
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|16 hr
|2brosewilder
|488
|UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13)
|Sat
|Atlantic 2016
|4
|Gay teen hookup (NYC area)
|Sat
|wolvesmane
|5
|High Dose Vitamin C Obstructed for Cure of Snak...
|Sat
|wjabbe
|2
|HOMELESS? or UNDOCUMENTED? or ? COME TO SAN DIEGO!
|Feb 23
|USA-1
|3
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC