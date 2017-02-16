Triskelion Arts Presents MMDC & Teresa Fellion Dance - a Shared Evening of New York, 3/11-12
Triskelion Arts presents MMDC & BodyStories: Teresa Fellion Dance - A Shared Evening of New Work at The Muriel Schulman Theatre at Triskelion Arts, 106 Calyer Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222 , on March 11 & 12, 2017 at 8pm with a Families Welcome Matinee on March 12 at 4pm. Tickets are $16 advance sales online and can be purchased at http://www.triskelionarts.org/mmdc-bodystories-tfd .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|3 hr
|Squach
|913
|UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13)
|6 hr
|soon same here
|5
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|Mon
|Oscar
|62,040
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Feb 26
|2brosewilder
|488
|Gay teen hookup (NYC area)
|Feb 25
|wolvesmane
|5
|High Dose Vitamin C Obstructed for Cure of Snak...
|Feb 25
|wjabbe
|2
|HOMELESS? or UNDOCUMENTED? or ? COME TO SAN DIEGO!
|Feb 23
|USA-1
|3
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC