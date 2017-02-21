Tom Hanks to publish book inspired by his love of typewriters

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks has struck a publishing deal for a book of short stories he wrote inspired by his collection of vintage typewriters. The Forrest Gump star owns more than 100 typewriters and had talked in the past about his intention to write an anthology of stories about them, which he has now agreed with William Heinemann, part of the Penguin Random House publishing company.

