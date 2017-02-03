The New Yorker heralds Kate Brown as ...

The New Yorker heralds Kate Brown as the natural leader of the Donald Trump resistance

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

Gov. Kate Brown was sworn in for the first time as Oregon's elected governor on Jan. 9, 2017 in Salem and outlined her agenda for the 2017 legislative session. Beth Nakamura/Staff So says Brown's former communications director in a quote that pretty much sums up the tenor of a new New Yorker profile of Oregon's governor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 25 min Nurse Suzie 743
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 26 min roxy 61,973
News Hillary Clinton cheered at Broadway's 'In Trans... 7 hr lol 6
News Protests erupt at airports around the U.S. foll... Fri factsdontmatteran... 59
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... Fri George 483
News New York's Dangerous State of Mind Fri lol 1
News Immigration order playing well to Trump's fans ... Thu 2brosewilder 32
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,275 • Total comments across all topics: 278,555,160

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC