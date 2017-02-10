The Latest: Man struck, killed by sno...

The Latest: Man struck, killed by snowplow in VA parking lot

A man has been struck and killed by a snowplow in the parking lot of a Veterans Affairs hospital in Massachusetts. Officials say the 60-year-old man was hit Sunday evening in the parking lot of the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital in Bedford.

