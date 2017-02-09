Tadashi Shoji, Desigual kick off NY F...

Tadashi Shoji, Desigual kick off NY Fashion Week

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

A model pulls off her jacket to be photographed by fashion photographers as she arrives for a fashion show at Skylight Clarkson Square during Fashion Week, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in New York. A model pulls off her jacket to be photographed by fashion photographers as she arrives for a fashion show at Skylight Clarkson Square during Fashion Week, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 16 min Stinky 797
News Trump Aide Derided Islam, Immigration And Diver... 2 hr southern at heart 6
News Protests erupt at airports around the U.S. foll... 4 hr lol 52
News With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ... 10 hr CANCERSIDASPANDAE... 12
News Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so ... 22 hr ccccccccc 13
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... Thu George 481
News Man surprises girlfriend with Super Bowl TV ad ... Wed Rick Santpornum 2
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,224 • Total comments across all topics: 278,730,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC