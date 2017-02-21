Swansea actress goes global as award-...

Swansea actress goes global as award-winning play heads to New York

Following successful performances across the UK, Sherman Theatre will share Gary Owen's award-winning one-actor play Iphigenia in Splott with audiences in Berlin and New York this spring. Swansea actress Sophie Melville will reprise her acclaimed performance of Effie, a young woman who pays a high price for society's shortcomings.

