Swansea actress goes global as award-winning play heads to New York
Following successful performances across the UK, Sherman Theatre will share Gary Owen's award-winning one-actor play Iphigenia in Splott with audiences in Berlin and New York this spring. Swansea actress Sophie Melville will reprise her acclaimed performance of Effie, a young woman who pays a high price for society's shortcomings.
